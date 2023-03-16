911 Dispatcher Saves Toddler's Life Over the Phone

Tom Eggers, a 911 dispatcher and shift supervisor in Volusia County, Florida, says it was "amazing" and "fulfilling" to help save a toddler's life over the phone. Eggers dealt with a frantic call Sunday about a 2-year-old girl who had been found unresponsive face down in a family's pool, WFLA reports. In audio released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Eggers can be heard calmly teaching a family member how to perform CPR. "I want you to take one hand, place it on the center of her chest between the nipples and press down to a depth of about one inch. We’re going to do 30 compressions," he said before he started the count. The family member continued CPR, coached by Eggers, until a deputy arrived minutes later.

"The first unit on scene, Deputy Kaelin Darcy, took over CPR, then picked up the child and ran her to a Fire Rescue crew that arrived moments later," the sheriff's office said in a

Facebook post. "Soon, the child was responsive and crying." In an update Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the girl was out of the hospital and had stopped by a police station with her family to deliver some flowers to Darcy. Saving the girl's life, the sheriff's office said, was a "team effort" involving family members, Eggers, Darcy, and other emergency workers.

Eggers tells WKMG that when the call came in, he had to try to calm the family down first "because obviously we're not there so we kind of need them to be our eyes on the scene." He says this was a difficult case, but he saw the best part of his job in it. "I have a grandson, and a lot of our dispatchers also all have young children, so those calls involving young children are difficult to process sometimes," he says. "Unfortunately, it’s not always a good outcome so when we do get one where we’re able to save somebody, it just feels amazing. It’s very fulfilling." (Read more uplifting news stories.)