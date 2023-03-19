Families Face Quandary in Collecting From Alex Jones

Alex Jones, the Infowars conspiracy broadcaster who has been ordered to pay families of Sandy Hook mass shooting victims more than $1 billion in defamation damages, has been moving assets to where his creditors can't touch them. Jones has put property, business deals, and cash totaling millions of dollars in the names of friends and family in the past year, the New York Times reports after a review of court filings and financial records. He declared personal and business bankruptcy last year. "If anybody thinks they're shutting me down, they're mistaken," Jones said last month on a podcast.

The families face a dilemma that pits them against the bankruptcy system: Their chances of collecting are better if Jones isn't broke. Any efforts to keep him from spreading conspiracy theories, for example, would be "contrary to supporting his ability to fund a plan and pay creditors," his lawyers said in a court filing. A lawyer for the families conceded, "There's a chance we’re going to be forced into a situation where we're going to be checking to see how Infowars is doing every month to figure out if our clients are getting paid or not." The full Times piece can be found here. (Read more Alex Jones stories.)