Fan Completes a Truly Bonkers Disney Challenge

It's fair to call Nathan Firesheets a Disney superfan, especially after he ventured to all 12 Disney theme parks, spread across the globe from Paris to Tokyo, in exactly 12 days. And not just to take a quick look at each. To prove his dedication, Firesheets made it onto all 216 operating rides across the 12 parks, per UPI. It was impressive, but not all that unusual for Firesheets, who has a long list of completed Disney challenges, including riding every ride at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in just 36 hours. As for his latest achievement, "it was pretty awesome and kind of surreal," Firesheets tells KTLA. "I still can't quite believe I did it."

He set off on the "Disney Global Ride Challenge," which he called the "craziest Disney challenge ever conceived," at Disneyland Paris on March 8. Then he literally went around the world, hitting Walt Disney Studios, Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, then Florida's Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and finally Magic Kingdom on Sunday, per UPI. There, he recorded a celebratory video showing him riding the Astro Orbiter (ride #216) amid a fireworks show. "It's been fantastic," he said. He didn't reveal the cost of the two-week trip but shared photos at each of the parks. He also posted plenty of food reviews. (Read more Disney stories.)