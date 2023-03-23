Reporter Hugs Son Leaving School Shooting Site

A television reporter on the scene at the Denver high school where two administrators were shot Wednesday morning stepped away from her job while reporting live on camera when she saw her son, a student at the school. He ran to her and the two embraced. "I'm sorry," said Alicia Acuna, a Fox News reporter as she paused her report to hug her son and make sure he was OK. "There’s no way you would have let your kid walk by," she added. She has two other children who currently attend the high school and who were also safe, the Hill reports.

Meanwhile, police identified the suspected shooter as Austin Lyle, 17. A "safety plan" had been implemented in which he was searched every day when he arrived at school, KDVR reports. On Wednesday, a handgun was found, and after shots were fired, Lyle fled the scene. Police said Wednesday night his SUV had been found about 50 miles from the school, CNN reports. Later, they announced a body had been found near the car, but that it had not yet been identified, the AP reports. The two adult males who were injured in the shooting were said to be in stable condition and critical condition, respectively. (Read more Denver stories.)