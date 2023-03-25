Cuban Migrants Reach Florida by Hang Glider

Border Patrol takes both into custody
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 25, 2023 3:35 PM CDT
Two Cuban Migrants Take Hang Glider to Florida
Key West International Airport personnel examine an ultralight aircraft that landed illegally carrying two Cuban men on Saturday in Florida.   (Monroe County Sheriff's Office /the Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 90 miles from the Communist-ruled island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30am and were turned over to the US Border Patrol, the AP reports. A Border Patrol official announced the flight and posted photos in a tweet.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the US. Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

