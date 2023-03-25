Cuban Migrants Reach Florida by Hang Glider

Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 90 miles from the Communist-ruled island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30am and were turned over to the US Border Patrol, the AP reports. A Border Patrol official announced the flight and posted photos in a tweet.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the US. Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.