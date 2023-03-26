A Rising Hollywood Star Is Arrested in NYC

Jonathan Majors, described by the Hollywood Reporter as "one of the more in-demand actors working today," has been arrested in New York City after what the police describe as a "domestic dispute." The 33-year-old Creed III co-star was charged Saturday with strangulation, assault, and harassment, per the AP. Police responded to a call in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea about 11am, where a 30-year-old woman told them Majors assaulted her. She was taken to the hospital with what police called minor injuries to her head and neck.

Majors was arrested without incident and was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night. “He has done nothing wrong," the actor's rep told media outlets. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” The AP calls him "one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood," while the New York Times says he has "delivered a string of performances that have marked him out as a potential Oscar contender." Besides Creed III, he's had big roles in Magazine Dreams; Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania; The Last Black Man in San Francisco; Da 5 Bloods; The Harder They Fall; and last year's Devotion. (Read more domestic violence stories.)