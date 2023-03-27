31 Train Cars Derail in North Dakota

Hazardous materials are leaking after a major train derailment in North Dakota Sunday night, but officials say nobody was injured and there is no danger to the public. Officials say 31 cars of a 70-car Canadian Pacific Railway train came off the tracks near the town of Wyndmere in the southeast corner of the state. CP officials have confirmed that liquid asphalt is leaking from some of the cars, but Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says there is little risk of fire because the material is solidifying and cooling as it leaks into snow, KVRR reports.

Patrick Waldron, CP’s assistant vice-president of communications, says emergency response crews including a hazardous materials team were at the site Monday morning. Valley News Live reports that there are no waterways nearby, and officials estimate it will take seven to 10 days to clean up the site. The station says its reporter at the scene was kept a mile away from the crash site for safety reasons. (Read more derailment stories.)