Before there was Camelot, there was 3321 Dent Place, the four-bedroom, four-bath townhouse in DC's Georgetown neighborhood where JFK and Jackie Kennedy moved just a few months after marrying in September 1953. Now, per Insider, that 3,072-square foot residence where the junior senator and his bride first set up their home is on the market, listed for $2 million on Redfin. The property, said to have been owned by the same family since it was built in 1942, boasts "wide-board Canadian oak floors, a wood-burning fireplace, expansive dining room with real oak molding, and [a] sun-filled living room with a wall of windows overlooking the garden." That English-style garden replete with "profusions of purple bearded iris and white peonies," where the newlyweds are said to have spent many an hour relaxing, is connected by a brick path to a fully detached garage.

The Washington Post notes that the listing is accompanied by vintage candids of the couple, some of the thousand or so pictures taken of them in their rented home by photographer Orlando Suero. Many of those images ended up in McCall's women's magazine. The Post notes that Jackie was no stranger to the area, as she'd lived for some of her childhood in nearby McLean, Virginia, and had worked as a photographer herself for the now-defunct Washington Times-Herald in DC. The Kennedys were said to have damaged some of the items in the fully furnished rental in the six months they lived there, owing the landlord $385.49 upon departure—or about $4,300 in today's dollars.

"Their stay in the house at Dent Place has received only passing mentions in books about the Kennedys," Anne Garside wrote in her 2001 book Camelot at Dawn. "Yet these few months in their first home were perhaps the only relatively normal time in J[ohn] and Jackie's married life." The Post notes that the Georgetown mansion where Jackie hunkered down after her husband's 1963 assassination is also on the market, though you'll have to open up your wallet a little wider for that place: It's going for $26.5 million. Thinking of putting a bid in on the cheaper residence? You've got until 2pm ET next Tuesday. (Read more John F. Kennedy stories.)