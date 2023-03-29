Slain Head of Nashville School Ran to Protect 'Her Children' as Shots Rang Out

Katherine Koonce was the head of The Covenant School in Nashville, and was killed alongside three 9-year-old students, a substitute teacher, and a custodian in Monday's mass shooting at the school. She was in the middle of a virtual meeting when gunfire erupted, and authorities say, citing witnesses, "she immediately ended the call, got up and headed straight for the shooter." The Nashville city councilman who spoke to Fox News says Koonce "protected her children," and Nashville's police chief says that from the way her body was found, lying in a school hallway alone, he's "sure" there was a confrontation. The pastor of Koonce's church says "she gave her life in defense of the children under her care."

"In addition, she prepared the school by seeking advanced-level active-shooter training, and from witnesses at the scene, this protocol ... saved countless lives," the city councilman adds. The AP reports Koonce was also being described as "a rare female leader within a male-led religious culture." A friend of Mike Hill, 61, the custodian who was killed as the shooter blasted through glass doors to enter the school, posted online that he believes Hill likely also died a hero. "I have a feeling, when it all comes out, Mike’s sacrifice saved lives. I have nothing factual to base that upon. I just know what kind of guy he was. And I know he’s the kind of guy that would do that." (Read more Nashville school shooting stories.)