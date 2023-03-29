Pennsylvania police say they found an 11-year-old girl abducted by a man who admitted to a past attraction to young girls after geotracking her iPad. Keith Lilliock, 43, has been charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interfering with the custody of a child, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office. The girl told police she was trying to ride her bike to Pittsburgh to visit her sister on Sunday when she stopped at a Youngwood gas station, per WPXI. She then visited a nearby Dollar General, where she encountered Lilliock, an employee, who allegedly told her he would drive her wherever she wanted to go.

Video surveillance shows Lilliock spoke with the child for more than 20 minutes before closing the store around 9pm, according to the DA's office. The man then allegedly drove the girl to his home in South Greensburg but left her in the vehicle while he went inside for five minutes, per ABC News. The victim told police that while in the vehicle, "Lilliock rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area under her shirt before she asked him to take her to a friend's house in Latrobe," the DA's office said. The girl's grandmother had by then reported her missing, per WPXI. Authorities found the girl at the friend's house after accessing her iPad's geolocation.

Lilliock was arrested Monday afternoon. He allegedly told police he "used to be a bad guy" who was "attracted to young girls," but that he'd since reformed as a born-again Christian, WPXI reports. "I knew I should have called the cops," he allegedly added, per WTAE. He admitted to offering the girl a ride but denied touching her, authorities said. Asked why he took the girl to his home, he allegedly responded that he needed to grab money for gas and laundry. He also allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana inside, per WTAE. A regular at the Dollar General says he knows Lilliock and was "blown away" by the allegations. "I would never have expected it from this guy," he tells WPXI. Denied bail, Lilliock is being held at Westmoreland County Prison. (Read more child abduction stories.)