Twitter Restricts MTG's Account

Twitter has restricted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account for repeatedly sharing a graphic referencing a "Trans Day of Vengeance." The congresswoman said she shared a graphic for Saturday's event in Washington, DC, before Twitter "temporarily limited" some of her account's features, to be restored in seven days. Twitter said it removed more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of the graphic after complaints from "a high number of users" on Monday, per NBC News. Ella Irwin, Twitter's vice president of product overseeing trust and safety, acknowledged "heightened sensitivity to the language, given the tragic events in Nashville," where police said a transgender man killed six people at an elementary school.

"We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them," tweeted Irwin. "'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest." Irwin added there would be "no impact to users for having tweeted it" unless it was "reposted after removal or was posted with additional calls for violence/ wishes of harm." Greene, who's ragged transgender rights, reposted the image after it had been deleted by Twitter while "voicing frustration about the action," reports the Hill. "The people need to know about the threats they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism!!!" she wrote in a deleted tweet.

The organizers of the event are now distancing themselves from the shooting and any calls for violence. "Vengeance means fighting back with vehemence. We are fighting against false narratives, criminalization, and eradication of our existence," according to Our Rights DC and the Trans Radical Activist Network. TRAN, which describes itself as "a network of unapologetic activists fighting for Queer Liberation," adds "this protest is about unity, not inciting violence. TRAN does not encourage violence and it is not welcome at this event." The protest is scheduled for 11am Saturday outside the Supreme Court. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)