Cops: Man Shot Thief After Tracking Truck With Airtag

"If you are to get your vehicle stolen, I know it's frustrating, but please do not take matters in your own hands like this," a San Antonio police spokesman said after a suspected thief was shot and killed. The San Antonio Police Department said the owners of a pickup truck stolen from a home on the north side of the Texas city used an Apple Airtag that had been left in the vehicle to track it to a shopping center on the south side, KSAT reports. Police said the suspected thief, a man in his 30s, was shot after the owners saw him in the vehicle and decided to "contact" him.

Police said the suspect may have pulled a firearm before he was shot while in the truck, but the owner who confronted the suspect was the only one to fire shots. Police are trying to determine whether the suspected thief was armed, KHOU reports. Police haven't determined whether the owner will be charged. Police spokesman Nick Soliz said the owners called police after spotting the truck but apparently decided to act before officers arrived, the San Antonio Express-News reports. Soliz said theft victims shouldn't pursue suspects on their own. "SAPD has plenty of resources to go into tracking down your vehicle," he said. (Read more Texas stories.)