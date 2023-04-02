Hutchinson Enters GOP Race

Saying that "people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts," former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he's seeking the Republican nomination for president. "I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America," he added, per Politico. Hutchinson plans a formal announcement later this month, he said in an appearance on ABC's This Week. Other GOP candidates haven't attacked Trump head-on, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who gives the appearance of running.

Hutchison is the only candidate so far to say Trump should make room in the Republican field by dropping out, a suggestion he repeated Sunday. Although he's been critical of the prosecution of Trump, Hutchison said defending himself against the charges brought in New York would turn into a sideshow in the nomination race. "He needs to be able to concentrate on his due process," Hutchison said. He maintained that in campaigning recently in California and Iowa, he found the former president to not be much of a factor among voters, per the New York Times. "They're asking tough questions," Hutchison said, "but it's not about the political dynamics of Trump." (Read more Asa Hutchinson stories.)