Weekend Tornadoes Damaged 40% of a Tennessee County

The devastation from weekend tornadoes that ripped through several states over the weekend was still being assessed on Monday morning. So far, authorities have put the death toll at 32, including 15 fatalities in Tennessee, nine of them coming in McNairy County alone, reports the AP. Arkansas and Indiana had at least five deaths, and Illinois four, with other fatalities reported in Alabama, Mississippi, and as far north as Delaware.

As for McNairy, three storm cells caused damage to about 40% of the county, with more than 70 homes destroyed, reports USA Today. Meanwhile, the storms are not over in the South. "Unfortunately more severe weather is possible in the coming days," according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, Arkansas. A storm system is expected to bring thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. (Read more severe weather stories.)