She's Now 'Queen Camilla'

By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 5, 2023 12:00 AM CDT
This photo released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 displays the invitation to the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III in Westminster Abbey.   (Buckingham Palace via AP)

For the first time, King Charles' wife has been referred to as "Queen Camilla." Camilla, who up until now has been the "Queen Consort," will be crowned alongside her husband at the coronation on May 6, and her new title made its first appearance on the invitation to that event, the BBC reports. According to a royal source, the title of "Queen Consort" was used to distinguish between Camilla and the late Queen Elizabeth, but the coronation was considered an "appropriate time" to make the transition to just calling Camilla the queen. The source adds that all former queen consorts have also been known as "Queen [first name]," the Guardian reports.

The royal website will not be updated to reflect the new title, however, until after the coronation. The Guardian notes that this marks quite an "incredible journey of Camilla over more than five decades, from secret romantic involvement to official partner and finally wife of the king," and soon, "Queen Camilla." Her four pages on coronation day will be her three grandsons and her great-nephew; Charles' pages will be his grandson Prince George plus Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley; Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton, a companion of the queen; and Ralph Tollemache, 12, son of the king’s godson Edward Tollemache. It is not clear if Harry and Meghan will attend. (Read more Queen Consort Camilla stories.)

