Lightfoot's Loss Illustrates a Problem for Democrats

Lori Lightfoot lost her reelection bid in Chicago's mayoral race, and her defeat is seen an example of a larger issue playing out nationwide: Progressive Democrats are losing because they're viewed as too soft on crime. Coverage:

The runoff: The two Chicago candidates who advanced to the April runoff will again illustrate the debate. Both are Democrats, but Paul Vallas, who's white, is the more conservative of the two, and he's pushing a tough law-and-order message that includes hiring more police to fight rising crime in the city. Opponent Brandon Johnson, who's Black, favors more systemic changes related to education, jobs, housing, and mental health. USA Today offers a look at both.