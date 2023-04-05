5th-Grader Corrects Science Textbook

A career in geology—or editing—could be in store for a fifth-grader in Virginia who spotted an error in his science textbook soon after his first lesson on the rock cycle. Liam Squires, a student at HM Pearson Elementary School, received a thank-you letter from the publisher after noticing that the labels on igneous rock and sedimentary rock were mixed up in his Exploring Science All Around Us textbook, the Guardian reports. He notified teacher Serena Porter, who contacted the school’s instructional supervisor for science, health and physical education. The supervisor confirmed the error and got in touch with publisher Five Ponds Press.

"I reported it to Ms. Porter and said, 'I think I found an error,'" Liam told the Fauquier Times. "It was the first going through the rock cycle, so it was kind of fresh knowing that information." Porter said she initially thought she had taught the cycle incorrectly, but she looked at the textbook again and told Liam, "Dude, I think you might have found an error." Liam says he was surprised by the letter from the publisher, which thanked him for "paying such close attention in class." (Read more textbooks stories.)