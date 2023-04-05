Trump Case Could Hinge on 'Gnarly Legal Question'

The case against Donald Trump might not be as tough for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to pursue as some analysts are claiming, according to Charlie Savage at the New York Times. To bring the bookkeeping fraud charges the former president is facing to the level of a felony, prosecutors need to show "a defendant intended to commit, aid or conceal a second crime," Savage writes. He says that while most commentators are focusing on alleged violations of state and federal election law, which raise some thorny legal questions, Bragg, in a statement of facts, also accused Trump of falsifying business records as part of a plan to violate state tax law. Analysts say using that to elevate the bookkeeping charges could eliminate some of the complications that would arise in building a case around campaign finance law violations.

"Pundits have been speculating that Trump would be charged with lying about the hush money payments to illegally affect an election, and that theory rests on controversial legal issues and could be hard to prove," says New York Law School professor Rebecca Roiphe, a former state prosecutor, per the Times. But it "turns out the indictment also includes a claim that Trump falsified records to commit a state tax crime,” Roiphe says. "That’s a much simpler charge that avoids the potential pitfalls."