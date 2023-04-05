Sheriff: Ice Climber's Final Act Saved Fellow Climber's Life

A woman in northeast Utah died while trying to climb a frozen waterfall on Sunday, and her final act probably saved the life of a fellow climber, authorities say. The two women were part of a group of three climbers ascending Raven Falls near Indian Canyon when an ice column fell and one woman pushed another woman out of the way, the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. The sheriff's office said the 41-year-old woman was crushed by ice and killed and a 34-year-old man was severely injured, but the 21-year-old woman who was pushed out of the way was able to climb back down the falls, CBS reports. She drove to Duchesne City and called 911.

The 34-year-old man, who fell around 40 feet when the ice column fractured, was airlifted to a hospital, KSL reports. "Unfortunately, the climber that pushed her fellow climber out of the way of the falling ice was trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and did not survive," the sheriff's office said. Rescue teams found her body Monday afternoon. "Our sincere condolences to all affected by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another," the sheriff's office said. "We hope that all may find comfort and all the warm support will prevail over your hearts while mourning the loss of your loved one." Authorities have not released names or disclosed whether the climbers were related, NBC reports. (Read more Utah stories.)