Report: Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed to Death in SF

A tech luminary has reportedly been stabbed to death in San Francisco. Bob Lee, chief product officer of crypto startup MobileCoin, has died, his company confirmed. Police separately reported a 43-year-old man was stabbed around 2:30am Monday near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge and died of his injuries in a hospital. While they haven't named the victim, sources say it was Lee. NBC Bay Area reports no arrest has been made and police have not commented on suspect details.

TechCrunch fills in the rest of his CV, reporting Lee worked at Google during the initial years of Android then decamped for Square (now Block), where he became the company’s first CTO and also created CashApp. MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard had this to say to ABC7 News: "Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby [MobileCoin] was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day." (Read more tech industry stories.)