FBI Training Lesson: Go to Right Room Before Interrogation

Agents from the FBI and the Defense Department followed instructions during a training exercise Tuesday night a little too well. They banged on the door of a Boston hotel room around 10pm, waking up the guest inside—who was sincere when he told them he had no idea what was going on. The agents had been sent to the wrong room, the FBI later said, and detained a man who was "not the intended role player." It was nearly an hour before they realized their mistake, WBZ reports.

By then, the agents had handcuffed the man, interrogated him, and put him in the shower. He's an airline pilot in his 30s, and Delta Air Lines issued a statement saying it's looking into the matter. Security at the Revere Hotel called Boston police, who confirmed the event was a training exercise gone awry, per the AP. EMS workers arrived to check out the guest, who declined treatment, and the FBI said no one was injured. Once they realized their mistake, the agents took off the handcuffs and apologized. The pilot declined to comment to WBZ until he'd checked with Delta. (Read more FBI stories.)