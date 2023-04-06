That She Shed May Help Your Home Sell for More

Looking to put your home on the market? In addition to standard "curb appeal" maintenance you might have to do to boost your house's salability, there might already be a few things that fall in your house's favor, from a buyer's perspective. Real estate company Zillow looked at sales data and listing records for nearly 2 million homes in 2022 to see if more than 270 special features were present, and how that may have affected the final price tag. The site found that certain items can add a nice little premium to the seller's pocket: Homes with a steam oven, for instance, sell for up to 5.3% more than those without—about $17,400 for an average home in the US. Check out what other features could help bring some extra bucks:

Steam oven; 5.3% premium Pizza oven; 3.7% Professional appliances; 3.6% Terrazzo; 2.6% She shed; 2.5% Soapstone; 2.5% Quartz; 2.4% Modern farmhouse; 2.4% Hurricane/storm shutters; 2.3% Midcentury home; 2.3%