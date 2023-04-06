Why Conservatives Are Throwing Bud Light Away

Transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has partnered with Bud Light—and conservatives have been signaling their displeasure with over-the-top videos, including one from Kid Rock. "Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today," the singer said in a video he tweeted Monday night. He then fired a submachine gun at several cases of Bud Light. "F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch," he said. Others shared videos of themselves pouring the beer away or throwing full cans and bottles in the trash. More:

How it started. Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram Saturday promoting Bud Light's March Madness contest, BuzzFeed reports. In the video, Mulvaney, dressed as Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's, drinks a Bud Light and says she is celebrating 365 days of womanhood. She also reveals that the brewery gave her a custom can with her face on it.