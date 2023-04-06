10 Busiest Airports in the World

Atlanta's airport is the busiest in the world for the second straight year and third of the last four, reports the Wall Street Journal. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport lost its title briefly during the weird travel days of the pandemic but has since returned to the top. The new stats are from Airports Council International, which released them this week. Overall, the number of world air travelers rose to 7 billion in 2022, up 54% from 2021, though that is still 19% below pre-pandemic figures of 2019. Here are the cities with the busiest airports in 2022, along with the number of passengers, and the percentage changes from 2021 and 2019:

Atlanta, 93.7 million, up 24% from 2021, down 15% from 2019 Dallas/Fort Worth, 73.4 million, up 18% (2021), down 2% (2019) Denver, 69.3 million, up 18% (2021), up 0.4% (2019) Chicago, 68.3 million, up 27% (2021), down 19% (2019) Dubai, 66.1 million, up 127% (2021), down 24% (2019) Los Angeles, 65.9 million, up 37% (2021), down 25% (2019) Istanbul, 64.3 million, up 74% (2021), up 23% (2019) London (Heathrow), 61.6 million, up 218% (2021), down 24% (2019) New Delhi, 59.5 million, up 60% (2021), down 13% (2019) Paris (Charles de Gaulle), 57.5 million, up 119% (2021), down 25% (2019)