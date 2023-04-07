If you've noticed an abundance of Star Wars-themed hashtags on social media, there's a reason for it. Deadline reports that Disney and Lucasfilm kicked off their "Star Wars Celebration" event in London on Friday, with thousands of attendees eager to hear what's in store for them next from the blockbuster franchise. Most prominent among the news: There are three new live-action films heading our way, with two about to go into production and a third lined up behind those, per the Guardian. The trilogy will pick up where Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, released in 2019, left off. The first film will be helmed by Girl, Interrupted and Logan director James Mangold, while the second movie will be directed by Dave Filoni, co-creator of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, currently in its third season on Disney+.

Mangold tells USA Today that his movie is in the vein of a "biblical epic," and that it will concentrate on the "dawning of the religion that drives Star Wars." Filoni's film will dive into the New Republic Era, while the third movie, to be directed by Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will focus on a "new Jedi order," featuring a Jedi academy steered by a "powerful Jedi Master," per USA Today. That Jedi Master: Rey, a role reprised by actor Daisy Ridley. As of yet, there are no release dates for the three movies. Lucasfilm also had a couple of TV announcements at Friday's event: There will be a second and final season of the show Andor, to debut in August 2024, as well as the premiere of Mandalorian spinoff Ahsoka, coming out this August. (Read more Star Wars stories.)