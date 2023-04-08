A sad update to a missing child case out of North Texas, after police announced this week that they no longer think 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, whose family boarded a flight to Turkey without him, is alive. Interviews and other investigative work "has led to a very unfortunate, unimaginable, devastating conclusion that Noel is likely deceased," Everman Police Chief CW Spencer said at a Thursday press conference, per ABC News. He noted that the Endangered Missing Persons Alert for Noel—who was last seen looking "unhealthy and malnourished" in October, around the time his twin sisters were born—has been switched over to a death investigation.

Spencer said that Noel's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, applied for passports in November for her six other children, but not for Noel. He noted that a warrant has been issued for her arrest, as well as for her husband, Arshdeep Singh, both for the felony charge of abandoning and endangering a child. The family is now said to be in India, where Arshdeep Singh is from. The news comes amid disturbing finds made by cops during their probe, including interviews Spencer said police had with family members who indicated Cindy Rodriguez-Singh had abused and neglected Noel, and that she would call her son "evil, possessed, or having a demon in him," per KENS.

Relatives say Cindy Rodriguez-Singh would "often" deprive Noel, who had health issues that required supplemental oxygen, of food and water, and that one time she even smacked him in the face with a set of keys, Spencer said, per ABC. Spencer revealed during the presser that Noel had last been seen by a doctor in July, and that the mother had concocted various stories to try to cover up why Noel had vanished, including that she'd sold him. "We want these fugitives arrested and extradited back to the United States so we can seek answers" for Noel's disappearance, Spencer said. (Read more missing boy stories.)