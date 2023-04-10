Senator Breaks Leg at NCAA Championship Victory Parade

Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at the victory parade celebrating the University of Connecticut men's basketball team winning the NCAA championship when a fellow parade attendee tripped and fell on the Connecticut Democrat. Blumenthal broke his leg in the Saturday incident, tweeting, "What can I say, I love a parade!" after it happened, Politico reports. His fellow Connecticut senator, Chris Murphy, tweeted this story about the incident: "FYI after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever." By Sunday, the 77-year-old Blumenthal was tweeting that he'd undergone surgery for his fractured femur and had already started physical therapy. He plans to be back at work in Washington, DC, next week for votes, the Hill reports.

"I won’t be marching in any parades for a couple of weeks—although Quinnipiac, you’d better believe I’ll still be the loudest one at your celebration!” Blumenthal tweeted, referencing Quinnipiac University's first NCAA Division I hockey championship. As Politico notes, the Democrats' slim Senate majority means that their "health and well-being ... has attracted a lot of attention this year." Dianne Feinstein made headlines when she was hospitalized for shingles; Dick Durbin was out with COVID; and of course John Fetterman was hospitalized for depression and will return to the Senate April 17, when lawmakers return from Easter recess. (Read more Richard Blumenthal stories.)