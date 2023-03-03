US' Oldest Senator Hospitalized for Shingles

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest sitting US senator, has been hospitalized for shingles. The 89-year-old California Democrat is receiving treatment in her hometown of San Francisco, and said in a statement that she expects to make a complete recovery and hopes to return to work in Washington, DC, later this month, Fox News reports. As CNN reports, with Democrats holding a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate and fellow Sen. John Fetterman also hospitalized currently, Feinstein's absence "could influence Democratic strategy."

Typically, it's older people who had chicken pox (the varicella-zoster virus) in the past that develop shingles, which usually involves a painful rash that can last up to a month and sometimes causes nerve pain that lasts longer. Feinstein, who has been in office since 1992, is the longest-serving female senator of all time. She does not plan to run for re-election next year. (Read more Dianne Feinstein stories.)