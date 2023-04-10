Character Actor From Barton Fink, Elf Dead at 81

Michael Lerner, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as domineering movie mogul Jack Lipnick in 1991's Barton Fink, has died at age 81. The character actor, who TMZ notes may be most well-known in recent generations for playing James Caan's unforgiving boss in Elf, starred in a plethora of television shows and films after launching his career in the 1960s, ABC 7 reports. Among his credits: Hill Street Blues, Newsies, Godzilla, The Mod Squad, MASH, and The Rockford Files, among many, many others.

"We lost a legend last night," Lerner's nephew, Sam Lerner, posted on Instagram Sunday. "It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was—in the best way. I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time." Lerner is survived by his brother and fellow actor Ken Lerner, and extended family. (Read more obituary stories.)