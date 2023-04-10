Valerie Bertinelli: 'No Idea Why' Food Network Canceled Show After 14 Seasons

Food Network has canceled Valerie Bertinelli's long-running cooking show, and the actress says she has "no idea why." The 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking began Sunday, and Bertinelli announced on Instagram that it will be the final season. "Food Network canceled us last summer. I have no idea why. I didn’t say anything last summer because, honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind," said Bertinelli with a rueful laugh. "But they have not, so this is it. This is the final season." She added, per the Hollywood Reporter, "I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy."

The show, which launched in 2015, followed Bertinelli as she cooked meals for friends and family; the actress won a Daytime Emmy for it in 2019 and it has also been nominated for outstanding culinary series at the Daytime Emmys, USA Today reports. Bertinelli has also co-hosted the reality competition show Kids Baking Championship on Food Network for all of its 11 seasons, and has appeared on shows including Cutthroat Kitchen, Food Network Star, and Family Food Showdown. She just signed a new deal with the network in 2021. (Read more Valerie Bertinelli stories.)