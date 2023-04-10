Two things to know about the latest leak of US intelligence reports in the news over the last few days: It appears to be both serious and bizarre. The Justice Department is still trying to figure out what happened and assess the damage, reports the Washington Post. Many of the files posted online appear to provide details about the war in Ukraine, but the implications go beyond that. At this point, more questions than answers are out there, but here are some basics:

Origins: This is the "bizarre" part. The investigative outlet Bellingcat reports that the first documents appear to have been posted online in early March at the messaging platform Discord, within a forum dedicated to players of the "Minecraft" video game. "After a brief spat with another person on the server about Minecraft Maps and the war in Ukraine, one of the Discord users replied, 'here, have some leaked documents'—attaching 10 documents about Ukraine, some of which bore the 'Top Secret' markings," writes Aric Toler. From there, they appear to have spread to 4Chan and Telegram.