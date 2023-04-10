Looks like Hilary Swank's home had two extra Easter baskets this year. The 48-year-old Million Dollar Baby and Alaska Daily actor has given birth to twins with her husband of nearly five years, Philip Schneider, as evidenced by a Sunday entry on Instagram, per CNN. "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Swank posted, showing a photo of her from behind watching the sunset, holding two tiny babies, with only the tops of their bald heads showing. "Happy Easter!" she gushed. "Posting from pure Heaven."

After announcing her pregnancy in October, Swank noted it was "something I've been wanting for a long time," calling the twins news "double the excitement." She's been married to Schneider, whom she started dating in 2016, since August 2018. Swank's latest news was met with congrats from both regular fans and celebrity followers, including Sharon Stone, Katie Couric, Viola Davis, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, per People. "God bless honey," wrote Stone in the comments under Swank's Instagram post. "This is the most extraordinary journey ever." No word yet on names for the two new additions. (Read more Hilary Swank stories.)