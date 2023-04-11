1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Shooting at DC Funeral Home

"How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?" Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee asked after a man was killed and three people were critically injured in a shooting outside a Washington, DC funeral home Tuesday. Contee said somebody opened fire on people outside the Stewart Funeral Home in the city's northeast around noon, soon after the funeral for homicide victim Stephan Carroll concluded, NBC Washington reports. Carroll, 24, was fatally shot last month. Contee said an officer was stationed near the funeral home at the request of Carroll's family.

"At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted," Contee said, per the AP. "We’re unsure why that is, why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that." The chief said two men and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition. No arrests have been made. (Read more Washington, DC stories.)