NYT Names Leader of Group Where Secret Were Leaked

The leader of an online group where classified military documents were leaked is a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, according to the New York Times. While the FBI has yet to name any suspects, the Times says it was able to connect Airman Jack Teixeira to the "Thug Shaker Central" private Discord group through digital evidence including online gaming records. Members of the group say the leader, known to them as "OG," had access to classified documents through his job and started sharing them last year.

The Times reports that it compared photos of the inside of Teixeria's childhood home that were posted to social media with what appeared in the margins of the photos of the leaked documents; they synced, per the paper. A man at Teixeria's home told the Times that Teixeria "needs to get an attorney if things are flowing the way they are going right now." He added: "The Feds will be around soon, I’m sure." The paper also spoke with Teixeria's mom, who noted her son had gotten a new phone number within the last few days. The AP's sources confirmed the FBI wants to question a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the leak, though they did not provide a name. (Read more leaked documents stories.)