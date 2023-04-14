This Thief Can Spare 2M Dimes

Philadelphia police are looking for one or more thieves who made off with 2 million dimes weighing an estimated 5 tons. A tractor-trailer had picked up $750,000 in dimes from the Philadelphia Mint, which were to be taken to Florida. The driver had parked the truck in a Walmart lot in the northeastern part of the city on Wednesday before leaving for their nearby home to get some sleep, intending to return Thursday morning, police say, adding this is "common practice," per WPVI. By 6am, however, police responded to a report of a break-in, only to find thousands of dimes scattered "all over the parking lot, all down the street," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan says, per NBC News.

Ryan suspects thieves used bolt cutters to access the truck's hold. They may not have had any idea of what it held, he says, noting there's been a recent increase in cargo thefts in Philadelphia, with "lamb, chicken, TVs, refrigerators," alcohol, and more taken. The dimes were in bags on pallets and the thieves "were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things to carry it away," he notes. Police initially estimated 1 million dimes were stolen, but later doubled that estimate to 2 million, or $200,000, per WPVI. The coins would've weighed about 10,000 pounds, according to the outlet. Police are now reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to put together a suspect description.