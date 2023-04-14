Suspected Leaker 'Wasn't a Whistleblower,' Friends Say

Airman Jack Teixeira, the suspected leaker of military documents who was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, is a Christian and a gun enthusiast but not a whistleblower or foreign agent, according to friends in the close-knit gaming community where he posted the documents. A "Thug Shaker Central" member with the screen name "Vahki" tells the New York Times that the 21-year-old was trying to impress members of the invite-only group of 20 to 30 people and "inform them about what was going on." But Vahki and other members say Teixeira wasn't trying to bring the information to wider attention and the documents were never meant to be shared outside the small group. Vahki says Teixeira shared hundreds of documents and they remained within the group for months until a 17-year-old member shared them in another gaming forum. More:

. Teixeira, who served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, has been charged with unauthorized removal and transmission of classified information and is due in court in Boston on Friday, the BBC reports. The files Teixeira allegedly leaked include information that could damage the war effort in Ukraine and America's relationships with key allies. Glocks and Catholicism. A friend who knew Teixeira online before the Thug Shaker Central was set up in 2020 tells the Washington Post that they bonded over their shared interest in Glocks and Catholicism. The friend says he met Teixeira on a Discord server that focused on guns and libertarian politics. Other friends say Teixeira had criticized the government and the military in the past and they were surprised when he signed up.