Wisconsin Woman Dies in Crash Hours After Husband's Funeral

A Wisconsin woman mourning her husband died just five hours after his funeral. Relatives say Sara Nowak, 42, was distraught at the April 1 funeral for husband Louis Nowak, 58, the Washington Post reports. Louis Nowak was diagnosed with liver cancer around four months ago and died March 19. After the funeral, friends and family in the town of Palmyra gathered for a bonfire. Louis Nowak loved working with cars, so Sara Nowak and a neighbor decided to do a "burnout"—keeping a car stationary and spinning its wheels—in his memory, the Post reports. Police say the neighbor lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a ditch, killing both occupants.

The couple, who had a total of six children from previous marriages, had been together for six years. "I don't think she could be without him," Sara's mother, Patricia Cartwright, tells CBS 58. "So, she is with him." "It's really hard because you get done and then five and a half hours later, you get a call saying that your daughter was in an accident," says father Randal Cartwright. "Sara went to visit Louis in heaven," a GoFundMe page for the family says. (Read more Wisconsin stories.)