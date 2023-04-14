Family: Man Drained Account, Tossed $100 Bills From Car

Interstate 5 in Eugene was apparently the place to be around 7:30pm Tuesday. Oregon State Police said a 38-year-old man threw fistfuls of $100 bills from his car window, causing other drivers to stop their vehicles to collect the cash. Colin Davis McCarthy reportedly told police—who were concerned about the potential hazard he was causing and asked the public not to go to the scene to look for money—that he was in a good financial place and wanted to use the money to "bless others." Law enforcement was also reportedly concerned about littering, though perhaps needlessly: They looked for bills in the hope of "prevent[ing] further hazards," but say the bills appeared to have all been collected, reports Oregon Live.

KEZI reports McCarthy said he dispersed $200,000 in total, and MySuncoast reports his family would like it back. Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said the cash came from a bank account McCarthy shared with relatives, and that because his name is on the account and he accessed the funds legally, the family has no recourse in terms of seeing it returned. Still, they've asked that anyone who collected bills turn them over to police because the cash is "very much needed." McCarthy won't face any charges over the incident. (Read more strange stuff stories.)