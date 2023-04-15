Shootout Erupts After Group Eats a Pizza It Hadn't Ordered

People in a Detroit house evidently were happy to eat a pizza delivered to them, though they hadn't ordered it. When the rightful orderers came looking for their pizza, an argument, then a gunfight erupted among the neighbors. Possibly 30 shots were fired Thursday night, WJBK reports, leaving five people shot. Two 14-year-old boys, one of whom was shot in the face, were among the wounded. All were hospitalized and listed as stable.

"We had parents showing up in tears not knowing if their child was safe," said Quincy Smith of the organization Ceasefire Detroit. "The community needs to understand this isn't normal." Police initially took 10 people into custody, then released all but one. (Read more Detroit stories.)