At Least 4 Dead in Shooting at Teen Party

A teen birthday celebration in Dadeville, Alabama, turned violent Saturday night, with at least four people killed and more injured in a shooting, reports Al.com. Details were scant Sunday morning, but WRBL reports that more than 20 people were shot and transported to hospitals after gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 party at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio. “This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” tweeted Gov. Kay Ivey. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.” Police had yet to release details about the victims or a motive. (Read more Alabama stories.)