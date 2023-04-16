At Least 4 Dead in Shooting at Teen Party

Birthday celebration turns violent in Dadeville, Alabama
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 16, 2023 8:43 AM CDT
At Least 4 Dead in Shooting at Teen Party
   (Getty / carlballou)

A teen birthday celebration in Dadeville, Alabama, turned violent Saturday night, with at least four people killed and more injured in a shooting, reports Al.com. Details were scant Sunday morning, but WRBL reports that more than 20 people were shot and transported to hospitals after gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 party at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio. “This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” tweeted Gov. Kay Ivey. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.” Police had yet to release details about the victims or a motive. (Read more Alabama stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X