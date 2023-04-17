3 Americans Set Sail From Mexico 2 Weeks Ago, Disappeared

Three Americans set sail from Mazatlán, Mexico, for San Diego, California, earlier this month—but they haven't been seen in nearly two weeks. The group was last heard from April 4, the day they left Mazatlán on a 44-foot LaFitte sailing yacht, CNN reports. The weather was "not optimal" that day, according to a US Coast Guard rep. They were supposed to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 before continuing on to the United States, but there is no record of them ever having arrived there, NBC News reports. There was also no "report in of their location," according to a Coast Guard statement. The Coast Guard is assisting the Mexican navy in a search for the missing Americans, all of whom are experienced sailors.

The daughter of one of the three, William Gross, says the other two—Kerry and Frank O’Brien—invited her dad, who has more than five decades of sailing experience and lives on the water, along for the ride. "I'm just wanting my dad, my dad and the O’Briens, to roll back in and say, ‘What’s going on guys?'" she tells NBC San Diego. The O'Briens also have decades of sailing experience, and both hold captain's licenses with the Coast Guard. The last known contact from the trio was cell phone pings on April 4 when they were off the coast of Mazatlán; they were calling into Cabo presumably attempting to make slip reservations at the marina, according to Gross' family, but the short duration of the calls indicates they were not successful. (Read more Mexico stories.)