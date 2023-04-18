Police Photo Is a Reminder to Read Signs

Some "no parking" signs are more important than others, particularly those near large bodies of water. Police in Duxbury, Massachusetts, posted a photo of a car partially submerged on a local beach after the tide rolled in, reports NECN. The police photographer framed the image to include the pair of "no parking" signs the driver either missed or ignored. Duxbury is located on Cape Cod Bay.

"We are aware of the vehicle at the west end of the bridge, it will be removed when the tide goes out," reads the dry police post. Other police departments weren't as subtle: “Whatever the fine is they will probably pay it in sand dollars,” wrote the Whitman Police Department in its own post, per MassLive. The car was indeed towed on Monday, though there was no word on whether the driver faces a fine. (Read more Massachusetts stories.)