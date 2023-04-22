Get Your Facebook Settlement Payment

For anyone in the US who mindlessly liked cat photos or got into political arguments on Facebook between May 2007 and December 2022, good news: Your internet nickels are almost here, in the form of Meta's $725 million class-action Cambridge Analytica settlement. But, as Stephen Council notes at SFGate, you'll have to do a little work to get it, vis a vis submitting a claim here by Aug. 25. It takes a couple of minutes, and you can get a direct deposit sometime after Sept. 7. Want to opt out and sue Meta yourself? Deadline for that is July 26.

Just how many nickels are we talking? That depends on how long you had an account between those dates and how many people file claims; an estimated 250 million to 280 million users are eligible. After lawyers take their 25% cut, users were previously estimated to get about $2. CNN notes that Meta did not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement. (Read more Facebook stories.)