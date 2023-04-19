Stabbing Suspect Drives Into High School Students

A student at Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California, was killed Tuesday and three others were injured in a crash that authorities believe was not an accident. Investigators say Austin Allen Eis, 24, appears to have intentionally plowed into a group of students on a sidewalk near his former high school, KTLA reports. Wesley Welling, 15, was fatally injured, and a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl and another 15-year-old boy were treated and released. Earlier Tuesday, Eis allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee in nearby Simi Valley before causing a domestic disturbance at his parents' home, where he allegedly brandished a handgun.

Eis, described by police as a transient who may have been living in his car, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary, brandishing a firearm, resisting arrest, kidnapping, felony use of tear gas, and assault with a deadly weapon. the AP reports. Kelly Welling says her son died on her birthday, the Ventura County Star reports. She says Wesley was struck when he was at a bus stop with his sister Hannah. "By some miracle, my daughter wasn’t standing right next to him because it could have been both of them," she says. "She's OK, but she witnessed it." (Read more California stories.)