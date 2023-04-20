While he's not in the same league of wealth as the king of Saudi Arabia, the sultan of Brunei, or even the Prince of Liechtenstein, Britain's King Charles III has inherited assets that have inflated his net worth to well over $2 billion, according to the Guardian. The newspaper says that while it's "impossible to know the complete value of his estate," it arrived at the estimate of $2.2 billion after "the first comprehensive audit of the king's assets," including jewels, paintings, and racehorses. A spokesperson for the king, however, called the Guardian's figures "a highly creative mix of speculation, assumption, and inaccuracy."

The king doesn't personally own properties like Buckingham Palace, but he does own country estates and other properties worth around $410 million, and the Duchy of Lancaster property portfolio, created nearly 800 years ago to provide a private income to the monarch, is worth another $813 million, according to the Guardian's calculations. The royal family's private jewel collection adds another $664 million or so to the total, while shares and other investments are estimated at $177 million.

The Guardian estimates that the royal family's private stamp collection, considered the best in the world, is worth around $125 million, and the royal collection of art is worth around $30 million—slightly less than the estimated $33 million value of the family's 70 racehorses. The newspaper notes that the king's wealth would be smaller without the family's "most valuable financial asset: total immunity from inheritance tax." The Sunday Times, using different estimates and excluding the Duchy of Lancaster, recently calculated the king's personal wealth at $747 million— well over the $461 million it put Queen Elizabeth II's fortune at last year. (Read more King Charles III stories.)