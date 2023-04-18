CEO Faces Backlash for Telling Workers: Don't Live in 'Pity City'

In a March town hall meeting, Andi Owen, the CEO and president of office furniture giant MillerKnoll—which makes the Herman Miller chair—appeared to criticize employees, urging them to "leave pity city." Owen was responding to a question about keeping teams motivated during challenging times for the company and the broader industry, per Vice. Owen's response came during the final minutes of the 75-minute video town hall, and has since gained considerable attention online. Owen says in the video that she is addressing workers' questions about not receiving bonuses. She asks them to be nice and "respectful." As the town hall continues, however, Owen raises her voice and says workers need to focus on company goals and to stop asking questions about bonuses.

The video has received negative notice in part because as CBS reports, citing MillerKnoll's shareholder proxy statement , Owen was paid a $1.1 million salary in 2022 and reaped $3.9 million in additional pay, including stock benefits. Yet Owen tells employees to not "ask about what are we going to do if we don't get a bonus." She continues on to say they should spend their time and effort "thinking about the $26 million we need, and not thinking about what are we going to do if we don't get a bonus, alright? Can I get some commitment for that? I would appreciate that." The CEO, a former global president of Banana Republic, concludes by saying she had a former boss who told her, "'You can visit pity city, but you can’t live there.’" Owen continues, "So people, leave pity city. Let’s get it done."

CBS notes that a COVID-19 pandemic shift toward remote and hybrid work impacted MillerKnoll since it resulted in a drop in demand for luxury office furniture. Herman Miller acknowledged this "period of disruption" and in 2021 purchased rival Knoll in 2021 for $1.8 billion, believing that the combined MillerKnoll could better face pandemic-based challenges. Responding to Vice, company spokesperson Kris Marubio said the clip that went viral didn't give proper context, and the meeting was positive on the whole. “Andi fiercely believes in this team and all we can accomplish together," Marubio told Vice, "and will not be dissuaded by a 90-second clip taken out of context and posted on social media."