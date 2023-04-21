Production Begins on Biden Video Announcement

President Biden is so close to declaring his bid for reelection that production has begun on an announcement video. Aides are working toward an announcement on Tuesday, the Washington Post reports, which is the four-year anniversary of the date he launched his 2020 presidential campaign. Biden has not approved the timetable, per the New York Times, and a postponement is possible. He's planning to spend this weekend at Camp David with family members and advisers.

Biden and his advisers have been debating the best time to make the announcement. Entering the race on the earlier side would let fundraising begin in earnest, though expenses also would start mounting. Waiting has the advantage of letting Biden stay above the politics of it all while Republican candidates attack each other. Late next week, Biden is scheduled to meet with the top 50 or so Democratic fundraisers in Washington. The meeting isn't a fundraiser, but some of them said they anticipate being asked to organize events to raise reelection campaign funds. (Read more President Biden 2024 stories.)