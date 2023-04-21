Worker Dies in 'Tragic Event' Outside Terminal Gate

An American Airlines employee died at a Texas airport on Thursday after suffering "traumatic injuries" in a crash with the bridge that connects a plane to a terminal gate. The employee, who has not been identified, was operating a service vehicle that struck the jet bridge, according to authorities, who responded to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 2pm. Police and emergency services found an adult male with obvious signs of trauma, reports CBS Austin. The employee was pronounced dead on the tarmac near Gate 24, an airport spokesperson tells the Austin American-Statesman.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental death. "We really appreciate the community's patience as we fully investigate this tragic incident," said Austin Police Officer Destiny Silva, per CBS. "We are devastated by the accident" and "are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time," American Airlines said in a statement. Airport officials said there was no major impact on operations. "AUS staff are working closely with the airline and emergency services personnel" and "our thoughts are with this employee and all those impacted by today's tragic event," the officials said. (An American Airlines worker died in Alabama in December.)