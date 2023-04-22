8 Shot as Neighbors Come Out on a 'Beautiful Night' in DC

Eight people were shot Friday night in Washington in two attacks that DC police suspect are connected. One of the people wounded is a 12-year-old girl, NBC News reports. Police said all are expected to survive. The first shooting was around 10pm in the Southeast section of the District, when Assistant Chief Andre Wright said the attackers "drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon individuals," hitting seven men. Most of those victims went to hospitals on their own, per CNN. Shortly afterward, the girl's shooting nearby was reported.

Police, who said they found shell casings in both locations, were asking for the public's help, especially in identifying the car. "It's a beautiful night," Wright said Friday, and "there were folks who were milling about on the 2nd Street scene" when the shooting erupted. "For some reason you had some people who think that it was OK to fire a firearm at multiple individuals at two different scenes," he added. "And we’re not going to let that stand." (Read more Washington, DC stories.)