Pence Suggests Decision Deadline

Former Vice President Mike Pence wouldn't quite commit to running for president in an interview with CBS' Robert Costa but, when asked which way he was leaning, answered, "Well, I'm here in Iowa, Robert." Pence has made appearances in Iowa, which will hold the first GOP caucuses, and New Hampshire, which holds the first presidential primary, in recent months, Politico reports. As for when he might make an announcement, Pence said only, "I think if we have an announcement to make, it'll be well before late June." He made the comments in an interview to air Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation.

Pence might well be overshadowed this week. President Biden is looking at announcing his reelection bid in the next few days, possibly Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump plans to make a response to Biden's announcement, per the Wall Street Journal. Polls show Trump well ahead of potential Republican opponents. The Journal points out that a Biden-Trump rematch would have a different look this time. Their last race was early in the pandemic, and Biden mostly campaigned from home, while Trump used the symbols of the office, regularly posing at the White House or in front of Air Force One. (Read more Mike Pence stories.)